ICAR AIEEA 2019 Admit Card: The National Testing agency will be releasing the admit card on June 17, and candidates are required to download admit card before the end of deadline.

ICAR AIEEA 2019 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the Admit card for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admissions (AIEEA) on June 17.

The exam for the same will be conducted on July 1, 2019. The NTA has released a notification as well which read that candidates who have applied for ICAR AIEEA (UG)m ICAR-AIEEA (PG) and ICAR-AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) wcan download admit card on June 17.

Candidates are required to download admit card on the official website i.e. ntaicar.net.in. The link will be activated for a stipulated time frame, hence candidates should download admit card asap.

ICAR AIEEA 2019 Admit Card: How to download

Go to the official website i.e. ntaicar.nic.in

Click the link on the homepage that reads admit card 2019

After you have clicked that link, you will be directed to a new page which will require your result credentials such as application number, password

Enter your details and submit

Your ICAR AIEEA 2019 admit card will appear on your screen

Download and take a print out. This will be required when you appear for your exam

The NTA ICAR admit card was expected to be released on June 5, 2019, but could not because of an unforeseen delay. It has scheduled to conduct ICAR AIEEA (UG), ICAR-AIEEA (PG) & ICAR-AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) examinations on July 1, 2019. Earlier, the NTA had availed the opportunity to the candidates to review their incorrect photograph, thumb impression and signature by June 06, 2019 up to 5:00 pm.

The NTA will conduct the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) this year for admission to Bachelor Degree and Post Graduate degree programmes in Agriculture and allied sciences. If any candidate fails to submit or upload the revised images, his / her Admit Card will be withheld, reports said.

