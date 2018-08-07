ICAR AIEEA Admit cards 2018: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Tuesday released the admit cards for AIEEA UG / PG / SRF examination. The registered candidates can apply for the same on the official website of ICAR @ icar.org.in.

ICAR AIEEA Admit cards 2018: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Tuesday released the admit cards for AIEEA UG / PG / SRF examination. The registered candidates can apply for the same on the official website of ICAR @ icar.org.in. The All India Entrance Exam for AIEEA-PG courses is scheduled to be held on August 18, 2018, and ICAR will be conducting AIEEA-UG courses on August 19, 2018. Candidates who are going to appear for ICAR re-exam 2018 for the UG programmes can also download admit cards on the official website of ICAR.

ALSO READ: SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment 2018 notification not to be released anytime soon, check details here

Steps to download AIEEA 2018 Admit Card online:

Visit the official website of ICAR @ icar.org.in On the home page, Search for the Admit Card link Now click on the link Now you will be generated to a new page Here, enter the requisite details such as registration or roll number and click on submit Your ICAR AIEEA 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference

ALSO READ: SAI Recruitment 2018: Apply for Sports Authority of India Head Coach posts in various disciplines, last date August 20

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an autonomous body responsible for coordinating agricultural education and research in India. It comes under the Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Ministry of Agriculture.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More