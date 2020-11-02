ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2020, ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2020 results @icar.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scores of ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF PhD 2020 on its official website. Candidates can now check the results of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scores of ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF PhD 2020 on its official website. Candidates can now check the results of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. The ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF and ICAR AIEEA entrance exams were held in the month of September.

Results are live at icar.nta.nic.in and appearing candidates can now download their respective scorecards. The NTA had conducted the ICAR AIEEA 2020 UG examination on September 16, 17 and 22, 2020 offering admissions to various courses of Agriculture and Allied Sciences.

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2020: Following the steps below to check and download results-

Visit the official website of NTA for ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in Click on the link: Score Card for AICE-JRF/SRF PhD 2020 available on the homepage or click here For AIEEA click on the link: Score Card for AIEEA (PG) 2020 For AIEEA (UG) click on the link: Score Card for AIEEA (UG) 2020 You will be directed to a new page Enter your log-in credentials Candidates can click on the link to view the Score Card Download the Score Card You are advised to print it for future references

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: Schools reopen for classes 9th, 10th amid Covid

Also Read: IGNOU Admission 2020: Deadline extended, candidates can now apply @ignou.ac.in till Nov 15

Qualifying candidates are requested to check their official website regularly to know about the counselling process and further details.