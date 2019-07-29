ICAR AIEEA Counselling 2019: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has opened the online registration process for online counselling through the official website, icar.org.in. All the candidates who have been declared qualified in the All India Entrance Examinations for Admissions (AIEEA) are eligible to apply for admissions through the official website mentioned above.
Candidates must note that there will be three rounds of counselling, however, only one chance will be given to change the preference. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the AIEEA 2019 on July 1, 2019. According to reports, the last date to fill in the choices has been scheduled for July 30, up to 11:59 pm.
Candidates will be allotted seats based on their choice and performance in the AIEEA 2019. The result of the first round of allotment is going to be released on the official website on August 1.
How to apply for ICAR AIEAA counselling 2019?
Step 1: Candidates need to log into the official website, icar.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “merit rank downloads’ and click on the same
Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a different page
Step 4: Here, click on the applicant log-in’ option on the left-hand side of the page
Step 5: Enter the Log-in credentials and submit
Step 6: Now, fill in the choices, and click on submit
Candidates must keep an eye on the official website of the authority as the second list is set to release on August 8 and the third list will be out on August 17.