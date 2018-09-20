ICAR AIEEA Exam Result 2018: The ICAR AIEEA-PG-2018 re-examination results have been released on the official website of ICAR. Candidates who have appeared in the examination this year can check the same by logging into either icar.org.in or icarexam.net.

ICAR AIEEA Exam Result 2018: The result of ICAR AIEEA-PG-2018 re-examination which was conducted by the ICAR on August 18 this year and fresh re-examination in Kerala has been declared on by the ICAR examination conducting wing on its official website – icar.org.in. As per reports, re-examination was held in the State of Kerala for the flood-affected candidates on September 16, 2018.

The results of ICAR AIEEA Exam 2018 has also been published on the website – icarexam.net. Moreover, it has been learned that the Undergraduate results had also been released by the Board on September 8, 2018. Meanwhile, the counselling session for the qualified candidates of ICAR AIEEA 2018 exam will be conducted by the Board soon and the schedule for the same has been released on the official website of ICAR.

Choice filling and registration for counselling will be opened from September 21, 2018 to September 24, 2018 (Upto 11:59 PM).

Candidates can check the steps given below for accessing the ICAR AIEEA PG result 2018:

Visit the official website of ICAR at icar.org.in Candidates can even log into icarexam.net directly to avail the result Search for the link that reads, ‘Result of AIEEA-PG-2018 re-examination held on 18/08/2018’ Click on the same Enter your login ID and password Submit the details Your ICAR AIEEA PG result 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a print out of the result for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website directly and download the ICAR AIEEA PG result 2018 , click on this link: https://icar.org.in/

