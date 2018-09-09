ICAR AIEEA Result 2018: The results of ICAR AIEEA 2018 for UG and Ph.D admissions under the ICAR has been released on the official website. Candidates can now download their respective results and check the counselling schedule by visiting - icar.org.in.

ICAR AIEEA Result 2018: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research has released the results of ICAR AIEEA 2018 on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their respective results by logging into the website – https://icar.org.in/. According to reports, the schedule for the counselling for the candidates has also been released.

As per the notification on the official website, the counselling is going to be held from tomorrow for those candidates who have cleared the written examination of ICAR AIEEA 2018. Applicants have to log into their respective page with their personal details such as login id and password.

ALSO READ: SBI PO Interview 2018: 5 best tips and tricks to crack SBI Probationary Officer’s Interview this year

How to check the ICAR AIEEA Result 2018 and Counselling Schedule on the official website of ICAR?

Log in to the official pf ICAR, https://icar.org.in/ Search for the link that reads, “Results of AIEEA 2018 Re-Examination for UG and Ph.D” on the homepage and click on the same After clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a different page Here, check all the details of the counselling schedule and follow accordingly

ALSO READ: UKPSC Recruitment 2018: 917 vacancies under Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, see details to apply @ Ukpsconline.in

Moreover, the candidates who have cleared the AIEEA 2018 can complete their choice filling process from the scheduled date that is from September 10 till September 13, 2018 up to 11:59 PM for the candidates and the first round of allotment of seats and provisional admission recommendation letter will be released on September 15, 2018, as per the notification on the official website.

ALSO READ: SSC Recruitment 2018: 1000 vacancies, 130 posts under Staff Selection Commission, apply @ ssc.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More