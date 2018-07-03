ICAR AIEEA Result 2018 is all set to be declared by the ICAR soon on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the ICAR AIEEA exam 2018 can check and download the ICAR AIEEA Result 2018 as soon as it is available at icar.org.in or aieea.net by entering the necessary details on the provided fields on the websites.

ICAR AIEEA Result 2018: The ICAR AIEEA or All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 results are soon going to be released on the official website of ICAR. Candidates who had appeared for the AIEEA examination this year, which was conducted by the examination conducting authority on June 22, 2018 can check their AIEEA results online at www.icar.org.in or www.aieea.net.

The All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 is the gateway for admissions into the Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Ph.D courses in various colleges under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The AIEEA 2018 exam for undergraduate courses was conducted on June 23, 2018.

Moreover, the ICAR AIEEA Result 2018 will be declared in terms of overall merit and ranks will be given to those who qualify the exam, however, no ranks will be given to the candidates who fail to qualify the ICAR AIEEA exam 2018.

According to the online notification available on the official website, the schedule for results was supposed to be released towards the end of June while the online counselling was set to begin from July 1, 2018. However, now the counselling dates will be announced after the declaration of the results. The steps to download the ICAR AIEEA Result 2018 have been mentioned below:

Steps how to download ICAR AIEEA Result 2018:

Log on to the official website of the ICAR, www.icar.org.in Search for the link that reads, “ICAR AIEEA Result 2018” and click on it Enter the required details such as your admit cards number and submit Your ICAR AIEEA 2018 Result will appear on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out for future reference

To go to the official website directly and download the ICAR AIEEA Result 2018, click here: https://icar.org.in/

