ICAR AIEEA Result 2018: The ICAR AIEEA 2018 result is expected to be released by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research or ICAR soon on its official website. As per the schedule, the results are supposed to be out today at www.icar.org.in. Candidates can check the website to download their respective AIEEA 2018 result.

ICAR AIEEA Result 2018: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research or ICAR is likely to declare the AIEEA 2018 or ICAR AIEEA 2018 results on its official website soon. According to reports in a leading daily, the results for the AIEEA 2018 is supposed to be declared today, August 30, 2018, however, the results have been postponed due to an order passed by a Kerala High Court.

The ICAR AIEEA 2018 was conducted by the examination conducting authority on August 18th and 19th for Postgraduate and Undergraduate courses at more than 50 centres across the country. Meanwhile, the ICAR AIEEA 2018 results would be published on the official website of the examination authority.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the website for accessing their respective results. The results would be available at www.icar.org.in and www.aieea.net as soon as it is released.The ICAR AIEEA 2018 results will be released on the websites

Steps to access ICAR AIEEA 2018 result:

Log in to the official website of ICAR, www.icar.org.in or www.aieea.net Search for the result link on the homepage Click on the relevant link Candidates will be redirected to a different page Enter the registration number and other details as required Click on submit Your ICAR AIEEA 2018 results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To go to the official website and check the ICAR AIEEA result 2018 directly, click on this link: https://icar.org.in/

