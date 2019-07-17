ICAR AIEEA Result 2019: The National Testing Agency has released the Final Answer Key of AIEEA examination on the official website. Candidates can check the steps to download the answer keys and results given below.

ICAR AIEEA Result 2019: The Final Answer Key of AIEEA examination has been released by the National Testing Agency or NTA on the official website – https://ntaicar.nic.in. All the candidates who have submitted applications to challenge the answer keys may now check the final answer keys by following the steps to download the answer keys and AIEEA 2019 results given below.

The NTA had conducted the ICAR entrance exam for admissions to various undergraduate courses, postgraduate courses in various institutions affiliated to the ICAR, on July 1, 2019. The NTA ICAR AIEEA Result 2019 will also be released today, July 17, 2019 on the official website and candidates can download the same from the above-mentioned website of NTA ICAR. Moreover, this is the first time NTA conducted the ICAR AIEEA Exam.

How to check the Answer Keys of ICAR AIEEA 2019?

Visit the official website of NTA – http://www.ntaicar.nic.in/

Click on the link that reads, “ICAR 2019: Answer Key finalized on the basis of Challenges received” on the left-hand side on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a PDF containing the questions and corrected answers

Download the same and take a print out for reference

The ICAR through the NTA had conducted the All India Entrance Examination or AIEEA 2019 in July this year. The

AIEEA Final Answer Keys have been released on the basis of challenges received by the candidates. Candidates must note that the schedule for online counseling will be released by the NTA on the official website soon after the declaration of the ICAR AIEEA result 2019. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of ICAR for more details regarding the AIEEA 2019 counseling.

