ICAR AIEEA Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the result of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admissions or ICAR AIEEA 2019 today, July 17, 2019. The ICAR AIEEA Result 2019 will be released on the official websites at ntaicar.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The NTA had held the examination on July 1, 2019.

Candidates who took part in the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams of AIEEA can visit the official websites and check their results. The NTA had released the answer keys for AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF ICAR 2019 exam on July 16, 2019 and the provisional keys were published on July 8, 2019.

How to check ICAR AIEEA Result 2019:

Visit the official website at ntaicar.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads AIEEA ICAR Result 2019. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download the ICAR AIEEA Result 2019 and take a print out for future correspondence.

Meanwhile, the entrance exam was held across the country. As many as 2,36,931 and 31,486 candidates had registered for ICAR AIEEA 2019 UG and ICAR AIEEA PG exams respectively.

About ICAR AIEEA examination:

The ICAR is conducting the entrance exam for the students who are interested in getting admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in agricultural universities across the country.

