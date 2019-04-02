ICAR AIEEA UG 2019: Applications are been invited for All India Entrance Exam for Agriculture. Candidates are advised to visit the official website- ntaicar.nic.in, to submit the application. The exam will be held on July 1, 2019. The recruitment exam will be under the supervision of education ministry, will conduct the exam on behalf of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Get syllabus, important dates details inside.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited application for All India Entrance Exam for Agriculture. The eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the ICAR-AIEEA (PG), ICAR-AIEEA (UG), and ICAR-AICE-JRF/SRF(PGS) examinations can visit the official website of NTA- ntaicar.nic.in, to submit the application. The exam will be held on July 1, 2019. NTA will conduct the exam based on the scores of which ICAR will admit students to various UG and PG programmes. The recruitment exam will be under the supervision of education ministry, will conduct the exam on behalf of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

This test will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The examination will be of 150 marks consisting of 50 questions. For every wrong answer, one marks will be deducted, and for every right answer, the candidates will get four marks.

Important dates:

• April 1, 2019: Commencement of online application

• April 30, 2019: Last date to apply online

• May 7 to 14, 2019: Online correction process

• June 5, 2019: Download of e-admit card

• July 1, 2019: Exam date

• July 17, 2019: Result will release

Syllabus for UG entrance exams:

• Mathematics: Sets and Functions, Algebra, Calculus, Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry Statistics and Probability, Statics and Dynamics, Linear Programming, Coordinate Geometry, Mathematical Reasoning.

• Chemistry: Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry, Solid State, Solutions, Structure of Atom, Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties, Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers, Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids, Organic compounds containing Nitrogen, Biomolecules, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, States of Matter: Gases and Liquids, Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Redox Reactions, Hydrogen, s-Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals), Coordination Compounds, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, Polymers, Environmental Chemistry and Chemistry in Everyday life

• Biology: The Living World, Unit of Life, Diversity of Life, Organisms and Environment, Multicellularity: Structure and Function-Plant Life, Structure and Function-Animal Life, Continuity of Life, Origin and Evolution of Life and Application of Biology

• Physics: Physical World and Measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Gravitation, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body, Optics, Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation, Atoms & Nuclei, Electronic Devices and Communication Systems, Thermodynamics, Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory, Oscillations and Waves, Electrostatics, Current Electricity Properties of Bulk Matter, Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents, Electromagnetic waves.

• Agriculture: Genetics and Plant Breeding, Biochemistry and Microbiology, Livestock Production, Crop Production and Horticulture

Application fee:

• General: Rs 700/-as application fee.

• Reserved category: Rs 350/- as application fee

How to apply:

The interested candidates need to apply online through the official websites- nta.nic.in or ntaaicar.nic.in on or before April 30, 2019. Keep the relevant documents like education certificates, and other documents scanned. Register with an email ID and keep checking it for further details. Pay the application fees and keep the slip ready with you.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More