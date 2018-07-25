Indian Council of Agricultural Research or ICAR is going to conduct ICAR AIIEA 2018 re-examination. Only those candidates who had earlier appeared for the examination are eligible to appear for the re-examination.

ICAR AIEEA 2018 Re-Exam: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research or ICAR, New Delhi is all set to conduct ICAR AIIEA 2018 re-examination on August 18 and August 19, 2018. According to reports in a leading daily, the ICAR has cancelled the 23rd online all India entrance examination for the 2018-19 academic year admissions to various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and PhD courses and has decided to re-conduct the examinations in offline mode (OMR based).

The cancellation of the examination was notified in an official letter dated July 12, 2018 by the agricultural education regulator, which is the competent authority of ICAR. As per reports, the online All India Entrance Examination (CBT) was conducted by the authority on June 22 and June 23 this year. However, due to some unknown reasons, the examination has been cancelled.

ALSO READ: SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018-2019: Notification, Age Limit, Eligibility, Syllabus and How to apply for 54,953 posts

As per earlier reports, the counselling for the AIIEA 2018 was supposed to be conducted from July 1, however, it will not be postponed. Meanwhile, the ICAR will re-conduct the AIIEA 2018 exams at 56 examination centres across the country.

Moreover, the information came from an office order released by V. K. Sharma, Deputy Secretary (Agril. Edn.), and a detailed notification on this matter is yet to be released on the official website of ICAR soon i.e. at icar.org.in.

Candidates should also note that if he/she has not appeared in the previous examination held by ICAR, they are not eligible to appear in the AIIEA 2018 re-examination.

To read the full notification on the official website of ICAR, click on this link: https://icar.org.in/sites/default/files/ug_pg_icar.pdf#overlay-context=content/welcome-icar

ALSO READ: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board invites application for 4976 Staff Nurses posts @ whbrb.in

ALSO READ: Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Online application open for 14 Short Service Commission posts, apply @ joinindianamy.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More