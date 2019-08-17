ICAR Counselling 2019: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the final allotment list. The final allotment list of ICAR will contain the names of the candidates who have been allotted seats.

ICAR Counselling 2019: The final allotment result has been declared by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). According to the notification released on the official website of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) today. All the candidates who were waiting for the announcement of the list can now visit the official website of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), icarexam.net. All the candidates are required to make a login in the applicants' login section.

Steps to check the ICAR final allotment result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), icarexam.net.

Step 2: Tap the tab saying applicant login present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the login details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your final allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Find your name in the final allotment list.

Step 8: Download the final allotment list.

Step 9: Take a print out of the final allotment list and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

All the candidates who have been allotted the seats are now supposed to report at the college for the process of document verification according to the schedule. All the candidates are required to carry all the necessary documents for the verification process.

