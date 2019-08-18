The Indian Council of Agricultural Research has released the ICAR 2019 result online at icarexam.net.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research counselling 2019 result is out on its official website icarexam.net, applicants who applied for the examination can check the result on icarexam.net, here is the list of required documents and steps to check the result.

The list of important documents required is ICAR AIEEA admit card, class 10,12 mark sheet, reservation document if it is asked, nativity document, passport size pictures, admission slip, payment slip and online seat allotment slip.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Click on the official website of ICAR icarexam.net

Step 2: Go to the applicant login link which is available on the official site of the page

Step 3: Now you will be directed to the new page

Step 4: Now enter the application number and password and cli8ck on the login button

Step 5: Download it and take a print of it for future use

Indian Council of Agricultural Research is an autonomous body, which was founded on July 16, 1929. The union minister of agriculture is working as president of it. The ICAR reports to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Ministry of Agriculture. The ICAR institute is situated in many regions of the country some of them are in New Delhi, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Karnal, Haryana and Mumbai, Maharashtra. ICAR has played a crucial role in promoting excellence in higher education in agriculture and science and research of food. It is involved in cutting edge areas of science and technology development with research programmes and its scientists are extremely brilliant and internationally qualified for their job.

