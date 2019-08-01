ICAR counselling result 2019: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) today announced the ICAR counselling results 2019 for 1st Round. Candidates who appeared in the ICAR exam can check or download the result @icarexam.net

ICAR counselling result 2019: Today ICAR counselling results 2019 for 1st Round has been declared, candidates who were eagerly waiting for the ICAR counselling results can now check the result on the official website of ICAR or click on the link @ icarexam.net to visit directly . Candidates must know that the ICAR counselling result consists, the status of the candidate with roll number and the seat allotted to them for admission to various Undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. level courses offered by the council.

The admission process will start from 2nd August 2019 and end on 6th August 2019. During the process, candidates need to submit all the verification process along with the requisite fee. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is the largest agricultural research and education institutes in the world. The ICAR was established in 1929, currently, the Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar is the president of ICAR.

Follow the steps to check the ICAR Counselling Results 2019 online:

Step 1: Click on the link @ icarexam.net

Step 2: On the homepage, under the latest news

Step 3: Click on the generated link 1st Round Counselling Result 2019 / list

Step 4: Candidates need to fill all the credentials like roll number, captcha or application number

Step 5: Click on the Submit button

Step 6: The result will appear in a PDF format

Step7: Candidates can download the Provisional Allotment Letter from website

Step 8: Take printout of the allotment letter for future reference

