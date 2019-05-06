ICAR-IIMR recruitment 2019: The ICAR-IIMR has invited applications for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Project Assistant. All the interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview which is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2019.

ICAR-IIMR recruitment 2019: Applications invited for the post of project assistant and JRF, know how to apply

ICAR-IIMR recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the posts of Project Assistant and JRF by the Indian Institute of Millets Research. All the interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview which is going to take place on May 27, 2019.

Important Dates for the ICAR-IIMR recruitment 2019:

Date of the walk-in interview: May 27, 2019

Vacancy details for the ICAR-IIMR recruitment 2019:

Project Assistant: 1 vacancy

Junior Research Fellow (JRF): 1 vacancy

Eligibility Criteria for the ICAR-IIMR recruitment 2019:

Educational qualifications:

Project Assistant: The candidates must possess a degree of BSc in agriculture or MSc in plant sciences. Experience in raising sorghum crop, layout and handling field experiments and data collection and entry. The candidates should be familiar with various computer applications and documentation.

Junior Research Fellow: The candidates must possess an MSc degree in agricultural biotechnology or plant breeding and genetics after completing a four year BSc in agriculture.

Age limit:

The upper age limit for the male candidates is 35 years and the upper age limit for the female candidates is 40 years.

Pay scale for the ICAR-IIMR recruitment 2019:

For the post of Project Assistant, the shortlisted candidates will be paid Rs 13,470 per month.

For the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF), the shortlisted candidates will be paid Rs 25,000 + HRA per month.

Selection Procedure: All the candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview conducted by the organization.

How to apply for the ICAR_IIMR recruitment 2019:

All the eligible and interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview going to be conducted on May 27, 2019. The candidates are required to carry their application form to the venue of the interview along with all the necessary documents. The address of the venue of interview is mentioned in the official notification. The reporting time for the interview is up to 10:00 to 10:30 AM.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App