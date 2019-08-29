ICAR IIMR recruitment 2019: ICAR- Indian Institute of Millets Research is hiring the candidates for the Research Associate, Technical Assistant, and other posts. Direct walk-in interview on September 6. Check the eligibility here.

ICAR IIMR recruitment 2019: ICAR- Indian Institute of Millets Research has invited the candidates for Research Associate, Technical Assistant, and other posts. Interested candidates can walk-in-interview scheduled on September 6 at Conference hall, Nutrihub, ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Rajendranagar, Hyderabad-500030.

All the posts are temporary and on a contractual basis until the project completed. Candidates are advised to carry all the original documents along with self-attested photocopies of all certificates related to their experience and qualification. Age limit for women is 45 years whereas for men is 40 years respectively. The selected candidates will be positioned in ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad-030 and candidates are not allowed to claim for regular appointment in IIMR at the end of the project.

IIMR reserves the right to cancel recruitment without assigning any reason at any stage of the recruitment process. Candidates have to produce an undertaking, stating that they are not enrolled in any other job for attending the interview.

ICAR IIMR recruitment 2019: Job profile and available vacancy

Research Associate – 1post

Senior Research Fellow – 2 posts

Technical Assistant – 2 posts

ICAR IIMR recruitment 2019: Required qualification as per profile

Research Associate – Candidates should have a doctoral degree in Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics or Agricultural Economics or Agricultural Statistics. And candidates should be master’s degree holder with 4 or 5 years of Bachelor’s degree having 1st division or equivalent overall GPA. He/She should have 3 years experience of research as the evidence of Associate ship. Candidates must be fluent in English and Hindi.

Senior Research Fellow – Master’s degree in Agricultural Economics or Agricultural Extension or Agricultural Statistics with 4/5 years of

Bachelor’s degree with 60% marks or equivalent GPA. Candidates who are having Post Graduate degree in Basic Sciences with 3 years Bachelor’s degree and 2 years Master’s Degree. Candidates should have qualified NET and he/she should have 2 years of research experience.

Technical Assistant – Candidates should have B.Sc (Hons) Food Science & Nutrition or Food Technology from recognized university or Diploma in DTP. Candidates must be good at DTP designing work, able to design posters, brochures, pamphlets, etc. Candidates with BFA are preferable more.

ICAR IIMR recruitment 2019: Salary details

Research Associate – Rs 49,000 for Master degree holder and Rs 54,000 for Ph.D. holders

Senior Research Fellow– Rs 31,000

Technical Assistant – Rs 20,000

ICAR IIMR recruitment 2019: Click the link below to know more details about the posts

Click here for more details

Click here to visit the official website

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App