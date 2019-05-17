Indian Agricultural Research Institute will be hiring for the post of senior researcher and it will be conducting walk-in interview for the same on June 7, 2019.

Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi is inviting applications for the post of senior research fellow. Those interested, as well as eligible, can come for the walk-in interview on June 7, 2019. The Walk-in will be held in the Division of Plant Pathology IARI, New Delhi.

As mentioned above, the recruitment is for the senior researcher who will be working under the ICAR-IRRI collaborative project ‘Biology, epidemiology and management of rice false smut caused by Ustilaginoidea virens (Ske) Tak’ on June 7, 2019. Interested candidates can go to the official website for further details: icar.org.in

Walk-in interview date: June 7, 2019

Document Verification date: June 4, 2019, at 10 am

Interview Venue: Division of Plant Pathology IARI, New Delhi

Other details:

Age Limit: Maximum 35 years for men while for women from SC/ST/OBC, age relaxation of 5 years will be given as per government of India / ICAR rules.

Timing: Candidates willing to appear for the walk-in interview should report by 10 AM on June 4, 2019, for document verification. They should ensure that they get their original certificates.

Candidates reporting after 11 am won’t be considered for document verification.

Candidates should also get a no-objection certificate from the current employer.

ABOUT ICAR: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an autonomous organisation under the Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Government of India. It was formerly known as Imperial Council of Agricultural Research and was established on 16 July 1929. It’ based in New Delhi.

It’s the topmost body that coordinates, guides and manages research and education in agriculture including horticulture, fisheries and animal sciences in the entire country.

There are 101 ICAR institutes and 71 agricultural universities across the country. It’s one of the largest agricultural centres in the world.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App