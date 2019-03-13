ICAR NET (II) 2018 results released: The Council of Agricultural Research on late Tuesday night released the result of ICAR National Eligibility Test (NET) (II) examinations. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are advised to visit the official website @ icarexam.net or @ icar.org.in to check their respective results.

The Council of Agricultural Research on late Tuesday night released the result of ICAR National Eligibility Test (NET) (II) examinations. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are advised to visit the official website @ icarexam.net or @ icar.org.in to check their respective results. A notification regarding the result was declared at the official website. The examination was conducted from December 27, 2018, to December 31, 2018.

The notification read that the candidates can download their result from the link available on ASRB/ICAR/DARE’s websites using their Roll no and Date of Birth.

ICAR NET (II) 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites, icarexam.net, icar.org.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Result Notice – ICAR-NET (II)-2018 Examination’

Step 3: Navigate to ‘Result Sheet of Candidates – ICAR-NET (II)-2018 Examination’

Step 3: Enter roll no or registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Here is the direct link to check your ICAR NET (II) 2018 results.

In the notification, the council has also assured that in case of any discrepancy, the board reserves the right to rectify the same and no claim, whatsoever, would be entertained if any person/candidate was affected in the process.

Here is the direct link to the ICAR NET (II) 2018 notice.

