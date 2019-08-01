ICAR to announce counselling round 1 result at 5 pm today @icar.org.in. candidates can check the results on the official website. The shortlisted candidates can get the admission in the agricultural universities across the country.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research is all set to declare the result for the first round of counseling today at 5 pm. Candidates can check the results online through the official website @icar.org.in. The shortlisted candidates will be able to get the admission in the agricultural universities across the nation. The result for the undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. courses will be declared today on Thursday.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website @icar.org.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter Roll no. and other details

4. Download the result

5. Take the printout for the future reference

The candidates who will qualify the exams will be able to appear for documentation, and course fee and get admission letter by the university. For the selected candidates, the admission process will be conducted from August 2 to August 6. For the candidates, there will be 3 round of allotment for the seats. The candidates who will fail to get the name in the first list can get the admission in the second list which is scheduled to declare the result on August 8. 2019.

The candidates who will clear the process of counseling will be able to apply for the agriculture universities across the country. The NTA had conducted the entrance examination for the all UG, PG, and Ph.D. courses on behalf of ICAR.

Documents needed for ICAR counseling round 1:

— ICAR AIEEA admit card

— Class 10, 12 mark sheet

— Reservation document, if any

— Nativity document

— Passport-size pictures

— Admission slip

— Payment slip

— Online seat allotment slip

