Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is all set to release the admit cards for the AIEEA 2018 entrance examination on its official website today. Candidates are advised to keep track of the site and download the e-admit card as soon as it is uploaded by the Board at aieea.net.

The admit cards for All India Entrance Examinations for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 is going to be released on the official website of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) today, June 15. According to a notification released on the official website, the admit cards will be uploaded in the evening.

Candidates who are going to appear for the entrance examination this year are advised to download their admit e-admit cards as soon as it is out on the website. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will be conducting the examinations for PG and Ph.D on June 22, 2018, while for the UG on June 23, 2018. The examination will be a Computer-based online test.

Candidates can download the admit cards by following the steps given below:

Log in to the official website of ICAR, aieea.net Search for the link which read, “AIEEA 2018 Admit Card” and click on it Candidates will be directed to a new window Now enter the required details in the fields given on the page and click on submit button Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Check if the details on the admit card are correct Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Moreover, ICAR opened online registration for the candidates from May 18 to June 3, 2018 on its official website. Candidates can check the exact time and venue of the examination on the admit card. Also, as per reports in a leading daily, ICAR will be holding a mock test before the examination commences to make them familiar with the computer-based online test.

To go to the official website of ICAR and download Admit card, click here: https://www.aieea.net/

