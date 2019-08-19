ICF recruitment 2019: Looking for a job in Chennai, then here’s what Integral Coach Factory has brought for you, IAF recently announced 13 vacancies as Senior Clerk and other posts. Candidates can apply for the post by filling the online application form on the official website of IAF or click on the link icf.indianrailways.gov.in to visit directly.
Candidates must know that till 9 September 2019 the online form will be available after that the link will atomically deactivate. The IAF online application form will be available on the official website of IAF and no other source. Candidates between 18 – 25 years old can apply for the post.
Important Date
Last date for submission of application: 09 September 2019
Total Vacancies- 13
Integral Coach Factory, Chennai Vacancy Details
Senior Clerk
Junior Clerk
Technician Grade III
Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer and Other Jobs
Candidates must hold a Graduate degree from any recognized university to apply for Senior Clerk post, while for Junior clerk 10+2 degree is mandated from any recognized board and for Technician Grade III candidates must hold a 10th Pass degree from any recognized board.
Follow the steps to apply for Integral Coach Factory Senior Clerk and other posts:
Step 1: Click on the link icf.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll download
Step 3: Click on the Recruitment tab
Step 4: A new Web page will appear
Step 5: Click on the link RRBchennai.gov.in
Step 6: A new web page will appear with the generated link in Red colour
Step 7: Click on the related link
Step 8: The application form will appear in a PDF form
Step 9: Candidates to fill the form by entering all the credentials like date of birth, roll number, passport size photographs, address and educational degree.
Step 10: Candidates must download the form or take a hard copy of it for future use