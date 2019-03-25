ICFRE recruitment 2019: The ICFRE or Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education has advertised for 54 vacancies. The interested candidates can apply from April 1, 2019. The shortlisted candidates will get a salary of Rs 1,77,500 or 1.7 lakh per month.

ICFRE recruitment 2019: The Indian Council for Forestry Research (ICFRE) and Education has floated an advertisement for 54 vacancies. The online application process will start from April 1, 2019, and the last date to apply for the posts is May 15, 2019. The shortlisted candidates will get a salary of Rs 1,77,500 or 1.7 lakh per month. The candidates need to hold a bachelor degree in Engineering or science to apply for the respective posts.

Vacancy details for the ICFRE recruitment 2019:

Total vacancies: 54

Post wise vacancy details for the ICFRE recruitment 2019:

Forestry: 13 vacancies

Forest Hydrology: 2 vacancies

Biotechnology: 1 vacancy

Soil Science: 3 vacancies

Botany: 9 vacancies

Chemistry: 6 vacancies

Entomology: 4 vacancies

Forest Economics: 2 vacancies

Plant Pathology: 3 vacancies

Wood Science and Technology: 4 vacancies

Marine Biology: 1 vacancy

Ecology: 3 vacancies

Forest Genetics: 2 vacancies

Seed Technology: 1 vacancy

Eligibility criteria for the ICFRE recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

The interested candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in engineering, science or technology.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates is 35 years and in case of reserved category, age relaxation will be provided according to the official notification.

Pay Scale:

The shortlisted candidates will be paid between the range of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

Selection process for ICFRE recruitment 2019::

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam and the interview. The examinations will be held in 10 cities across India including Bengaluru, Dehradun, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Jabalpur, Jorhat, Hyderabad, Shimla and Ranchi.

Application fee for ICFRE recruitment 2019:

The application fee for the ICFRE recruitment 2019: The candidates of general category and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1500. However, the candidates of SC and ST category are not supposed to pay any application fee.

How to apply for ICFRE recruitment 2019:

The candidates need to apply for the ICFRE recruitment by visiting the official website of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education.

Important dates:

First date to apply online: April 1, 2019

Last date to apply online: May 25, 2019

The ICFRE or Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education is basically an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Environment and Forests which is a part of the Government of India. The headquarter of ICFRE is situated in Dehradun. The council consists of 4 advanced research centres and 9 research centres.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More