ICMAI CAT 2019 Admit Card: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the ICMAI CAT 2019 Admit Card on icmai.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the ICMAI CAT Hall Ticket 2019 given below.

ICMAI CAT 2019 Admit Card: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has issued the ICMAI CAT Hall Tickets 2019 for the upcoming examination for admission to the short term certificate course i.e. Certificate in Accounting Technicians. According to reports, the admit cards are now available on the official website – icmai.in. The authority will conduct the ICMAT 2019 entrance examination for Intermediate or Class 12th pass students on July 6, 2019.

Those who have submitted their application for the entrance examination must download the ICMAI CAT 2019 Admit Card now. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the admit card from the official website of ICMAI.

How to download ICMAI CAT Admit Card 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of IMCAI – icmai.in

On the homepage of CAT portal, click on the link that reads, “Admit card for CAT July 2019’” on the right-hand side of the page

Now, candidates need to enter ‘their Registration Number’

Click on the link ‘Print Admit Card’

The ICMAI CAT Admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Candidates must note that they need to check their respective admit cards and verify the details and see if their is any discrepancy in the ICMAI CAT 2019 Admit Card if any. In case of discrepancies, candidates need to inform the authority before the examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App