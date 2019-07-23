ICMAI has declared the ICMAI CAT results 2019 today. students who appeared in the examination can now download the results from the official website, icmai.in.

ICMAI has released the ICMAI CAT results 2019 for the examination of the July edition. The Institute of India (ICMAI) declared the ICMAI CAT results on Monday, July 22, 2019. Candidates can now check the results at the official website, icmai.in.

Candidates need to provide required details about themselves on the official website to get the results. Candidates will have to submit their roll number/registration number to check CAT results 2019 for ICMAI.

According to the rules of the officials, candidates who participated in the exam will have to score the minimum cut-off marks declared by the ICMAI for admission process. Only those who score above the cut-off marks will be considered for the admission process.

Steps to check ICMAI CAT result 2019 :

Step 1: Students need to go to the official website, icmai.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will have to click on the link ‘CAT result-JULY, 2019’

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Students will have to enter registration no/ roll no and submit

Step 5: ICAI CAT result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Students will have to download the result and take a print out for future reference.

