ICMAI June Result 2019: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI had released the CMA Professional results today, August 25, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. The Institute has released the CS Professional result at 11 am, while the CS Executive result will be declared at 2:00 pm. The result for old and new syllabus will be announced by the board.

ICMAI June Result 2019: Steps to check ICMAI CS Professional scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official websites www.examicmai.in or www.examicmai.org

Step 2: On the home page, ICSI CS Professional result link is available, click on that

Step 3: The result page will open

Step 4: Enter the identification number and click on the ‘view result’

Step 5: Your result would be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the result for future reference.

ICMAI June Result 2019: List of websites to check ICMAI CS Professional scorecard

icsi.edu

examicmai.in

examicmai.org

icsi.examresults.net

Details mentioned in the ICMAICS Professional scorecard 2019

Name of the student

Roll number of the student

Registration number of the student

Syllabus

Marks obtained in each group

Exam status

Candidates can also check the subject wise break up of marks on the Institute’s website. The CS Rank List for each course will also be released by the Institute individually. The rank list is only released for Top 25 rank holders and there can be more than one candidates securing the same rank. Candidates can check for more related details from the official site of ICSI.

