ICMAI June Results 2019: ICSI Result for CMA Foundation, Inter and Final exam is likely to be released soon by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Candidates those who appeared in the June term exam can visit the official website of ICMAI, www.examicmai.in or www.examicmai.org

ICMAI June Results 2019: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI is expected to declare the ICSI Result 2019 for CMA Foundation, Inter and Final exam on its official website Its been expected that the institute will release the results tomorrow, 25, August 2019. Many candidates have appeared in the exam and they have been waiting for the results since long, hence they are advised to keep a track on the official website for the regular updates. According to the past year records, the result is expected late in the evening mostly by 6:00 PM.

In order to view the results, candidates must enter their registration number/ roll number/ PIN given on their admit card.

Steps to check ICMAI Result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official websites www.examicmai.in or www.examicmai.org

Step 2: On the home page, the result link would be activated once the results are declared, click on that

Step 3: The result page will open

Step 4: Enter the identification number and click on the ‘view result’

Step 5: Your result would be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the result for future reference.

Details mention in the ICMAI Result 2019:

Name of the student

Roll number of the student

Registration number of the student

Syllabus

Marks obtained in each group

Exam status

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India is a premier statutory professional accountancy body in India which certifies Cost and Management Accountants. The head office of ICMA is situated in Kolkata and the body has four regional councils at Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

