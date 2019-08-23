ICMAI Result 2019: The CMA Foundation, Inter and Final exam results are likely to be released today on the official websites of Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI. CMA Foundation, Inter and Final exam were held in the month of June and the result for the same would be releasing soon. Given below are the following steps to check and download the result,

ICMAI Result 2019: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI would be releasing the CMA Foundation, Inter and Final exam results on its official website. As per the official notification, the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) will declare the June results on August 23 2019.

Candidates must enter their registration number/ roll number/ PIN to view their result of CMA Inter 2019. ICMA has conducted the CMA Foundation, Inter, Final exam from June 11, 2019, to June 18 2019. Many candidates have appeared in the exam and they all have been waiting for fior the since long, They must keep a track on the official website for the regular updates. According to the past year records, the result is expected late in the evening mostly by 6:00 PM.

Steps to check ICMAI Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites www.examicmai.in or www.examicmai.org

Step 2: On the home page, the result link would be activated once the results are declared, click on that

Step 3: The result page will open

Step 4: Enter the identification number and click on the ‘view result’

Step 5: Your result would be displayed on the screen

Step 6:L check and download the result for future reference.

Details mention in the ICMAI Result 2019:

1. Name of the student

2. Roll number

3. Registration number

4. Syllabus

5. Marks obtained in each group

6. Exam status

About ICMAI

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India is a premier statutory professional accountancy body in India which certifies Cost and Management Accountants. The head office of ICMA is situated in Kolkata and the body has four regional councils at Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App