ICMR NIRT Chennai Recruitment 2019: The ICMR – National Institute of for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT), Chennai has released over 8 vacancies for Driver-cum-Mechanic. Interested candidates ware advised to reach the walk-in written/ driving skill test venue at 9:00 am on April 30, 2019.

ICMR NIRT Chennai Recruitment 2019: Applications for Driver-cum-Mechanic post on the basis of contract were released by the ICMR – National Institute of for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR – NIRT), Chennai on its official website i.e. icmr.nic.in/institutes/icmr-nirt-chennai. The interested candidates can appearb for walk-in witten test/ dirving skill test shcedule to take place on April 30, 2019. The ICMR NIRT released the application with an employment notice no. NIRT/PROJ/RECTT/2019-20 Dt: 16.04.2019. Interested candidates should note that the ICMR – NIRT, Chennai will conduct the walk-in written test/ driving skill test for aspirants on April 30, 2019 from 09:00 AM.

Number of vacancy of ICMR – NIRT, Chennai Recruitment 2019:

Driver-cum-Mechanic: 8 Post

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR – NIRT, Chennai Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the post of Driver-cum-Mechanic must have Matric/S.S.C or equivalent from a recognized board. Should have a valid driving license issued by RTO of any State and authorized to drive Heavy Motor Vehicle (Goods & Passenger) and Two years’ experience in recognized organization or Institute.

Age Limit: Driver-cum-Mechanic should be of 25 years

Note: As per the Fovernment Norms, age relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates will be awarded.

The selection procedure for ICMR – NIRT, Chennai Recruitment 2019 will depend on how an aspirant has performance in the Walk-In Written Test/Driving Skill Test organised by the ICMR NIRT Chennai. Each candidate can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled for April 30, 2019 along with the application on the prescribed format which can be downloaded from the official website or the link given on the website i.e. www.nirt.res.in. Candidates are advised to reach before the tes time in order to avoid any kind of problems at the venue that is No. 1, Sathyamoorthy Road, Opp. FCI, Chetpet, Chennai-600031.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App