ICSE Class 10th Result 2019: The CISCE Board has just announced the ICSE Class 10th Results through a press conference at its headquarters and the results will be soon available on the official website of the Board i.e. at – cisce.org today, May 7, 2019. According to reports, this year, Spriha Pandey, Anuraag Ghosh from Kolkata secured third position with 99% marks while students from Science and Humanities have topped the ICSE Class 10th Board examinations. All the Class 10 students who have appeared in the 2018-19 session final examination this year can check their Board results with the help of the steps mentioned below.
List of ICSE Class 10th toppers last year:
1. Swayam Das – St.Mary’s ICSE school, Navi Mumbai- 99.40%
2. Jasmine Kaur Chahal- St.Joseph’s Convent, Jalandhar- 99.20%
2. Anokhi Amit Mehta- Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai- 99.20%
3. Nidhi Nilesh Dhanani- Vibgyor High, Mumbai, 99%
3. Sarantha Danielle Correa- Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai, 99%
3. Vishruti Parag Shah- Vibgyor High, Mumbai, 99%
3. Neel Mulay- Greenwood High, Bengaluru, 99%
3. Vasvi Gupta- Mayo College Girls’ School, Mumbai, 99%
3. Sarthak Mittal- Smt. Lilavatibai Podar High School, Mumbai, 99%
3. Vedika Manish Manek- St. Gregorious High School, Mumbai, 99%
3. Abheya Arora- St. Joseph’s Convent School, Jalandhar, 99%
3. Swarup Padhi- Kerala Samajam Model School, Jamshedpur, 99%
3. Priya Kumari- Hill Top School, Jamshedpur, 99%
3. Spriha Pandey- The Heritage School, Kolkata, 99%
3. Anuraag Ghosh- The Aryans School, Kolkata, 99%.
Know how to check the ICSE Class 10th Result 2019 from the official website:
- Visit the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) official website
- On the homepage, click on ICSE Class 10th Result link visible on the page
- Students now have to enter the login details that is their ID and Password
- Submit the details and wait
- ICSE Class 10th results of the student will be displayed on the computer screen
- Download ICSE Class 10th result and take a print out for reference in future
Candidates need to click on this link to to download the CISCE Class 10 Board results: https://www.cisce.org/