ICSE Class 10th Result 2019: CISCE Board has announced the ICSE Class 10th Results today at cisce.org. The list of toppers has just been released. Reports say Spriha Pandey, Anuraag Ghosh from Kolkata secured the third position with 99% marks while ISC students from Science and Humanities have topped the CISCE Board examinations this year. Check results at - cisce.org.

ICSE Class 10th Result 2019: The CISCE Board has just announced the ICSE Class 10th Results through a press conference at its headquarters and the results will be soon available on the official website of the Board i.e. at – cisce.org today, May 7, 2019. According to reports, this year, Spriha Pandey, Anuraag Ghosh from Kolkata secured third position with 99% marks while students from Science and Humanities have topped the ICSE Class 10th Board examinations. All the Class 10 students who have appeared in the 2018-19 session final examination this year can check their Board results with the help of the steps mentioned below.

List of ICSE Class 10th toppers last year:

1. Swayam Das – St.Mary’s ICSE school, Navi Mumbai- 99.40%

2. Jasmine Kaur Chahal- St.Joseph’s Convent, Jalandhar- 99.20%

2. Anokhi Amit Mehta- Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai- 99.20%

3. Nidhi Nilesh Dhanani- Vibgyor High, Mumbai, 99%

3. Sarantha Danielle Correa- Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai, 99%

3. Vishruti Parag Shah- Vibgyor High, Mumbai, 99%

3. Neel Mulay- Greenwood High, Bengaluru, 99%

3. Vasvi Gupta- Mayo College Girls’ School, Mumbai, 99%

3. Sarthak Mittal- Smt. Lilavatibai Podar High School, Mumbai, 99%

3. Vedika Manish Manek- St. Gregorious High School, Mumbai, 99%

3. Abheya Arora- St. Joseph’s Convent School, Jalandhar, 99%

3. Swarup Padhi- Kerala Samajam Model School, Jamshedpur, 99%

3. Priya Kumari- Hill Top School, Jamshedpur, 99%

3. Spriha Pandey- The Heritage School, Kolkata, 99%

3. Anuraag Ghosh- The Aryans School, Kolkata, 99%.

Know how to check the ICSE Class 10th Result 2019 from the official website:

Visit the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) official website

On the homepage, click on ICSE Class 10th Result link visible on the page

link visible on the page Students now have to enter the login details that is their ID and Password

Submit the details and wait

ICSE Class 10th results of the student will be displayed on the computer screen

of the student will be displayed on the computer screen Download ICSE Class 10th result and take a print out for reference in future

Candidates need to click on this link to to download the CISCE Class 10 Board results: https://www.cisce.org/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App