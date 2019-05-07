ICSE results 2019: Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is soon going to release the results for ICSE exam 2019 Class 10 and the students are eagerly waiting for it. Scheduled to be released on May 7, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination will declare the results at 3 pm on this Wednesday.

ICSE results 2019: Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is soon going to release the results for ICSE exam 2019 Class 10 and the students are eagerly waiting for it. Scheduled to be released on May 7, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination will declare the results at 3 pm on this Wednesday. The results and scorecards will be available on the official websites of the board, that is cisce.org or cisce.examresults.net.

Council for Indian School Certificate Examination is all set to declare the results on May 7 and it would be provided through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMS, this was quoted by the Chief Executive and Secretary of CISEC, Gerry Arathoon.

As the board is going to release the results tomorrow, students are advised to be ready with their admit card details. This will help them to log in quickly and check the results. To make it easier, we have listed the steps to check the result on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination that is cisce.org or cisce.examresults.net

Step 2: Find and click on the link that says ‘ICSE board result 2019’.

Step 3: Provide the required credentials including exam roll number, school code.

Step 4: Now, submit the details.

Step 5: The marksheet will flash on the screens.

Step 6: Get a print out of the result for further reference.

Here’s how to check your result using SMS:

Step 1: The students can register themselves on SMS with just typing ICSE followed by your respective seven-digit unique ID code

Step 2: Send this SMS to 09248082883

Here are the official websites to refer to!

examresults.net

indiaresults.com.

