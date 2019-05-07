ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday declared 2019 results of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 on the official website – cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Earlier, the CISCE had announced that the students who have failed the ICSE and ISC exam 2019 will get second chance to clear the exams the same year.

ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday declared 2019 results of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 on the official website – cisce.org or results.cisce.org. This year, the ISC results 2019 have seen a gradual increase of 0.31% than the last year. From over 86k students who had appeared for the ISC Class 12 results, a total of 96.52% have cleared the higher secondary examination. Reports said that Class 10 results are now available on the CISCE website and 98.54% students have cleared the ICSE matriculation examination this year.

Earlier, the CISCE had announced that the students who have failed the ICSE and ISC exam 2019 will get second chance to clear the exams the same year. However, the students will get a chance to appear only in one examination. It has been earlier reported that the compartmental examination will take place in the month of July each year and the results of the same will be declared in the month of August. This is going to be the first time that the CISCE will be conducting the compartmental exams.

“Compartmental examination will be conducted for the eligible candidates at the ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) levels. Candidates will be permitted to appear for one subject only. This examination will be held in the month of July each year and the results will be declared in the month of August,” said CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.

How to check the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th 2019?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Here, click on the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th result link shown on the homepage

result link shown on the homepage On clicking, candidates will be asked to login to their accounts

Here, enter the ID and Password and click on submit

The ICSE Class 10th or ISC Class 12th results will be displayed on the computer screen

will be displayed on the computer screen Download results and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

