ICSE Class 10th, Class 12th Results 2019: The southern region of the country has topped the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th results announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today at 3 pm. The region has registered the pass percentage of 98.91 per cent, followed by the western region with 98.13 per cent and eastern region with 96.66 per cent.

It is not for the first time that the south has topped any exam in the country. Only yesterday, Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram secured the first rank in the Class 10th examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Kerala capital registered 99.85 per cent pass percentage, best in the country.

Meanwhile, the matriculation and Intermediate results have been made available on the CISCE website and other websites like results.cisce.org, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, examresults.net and also on career portal.

Students can get their results through SMS also by typing ICSE or ISC followed by a seven-digit unique ID code and send to 09248082883.

The ICSE Class 10th exams were conducted from February 22 and the ISC Class 12th exams were held from February 4. Last year, the CISCE announced the ICSE results at 3 pm on May 14.

Check steps to download ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th 2019

• Students need to visit the official website of CISCE

• On the homepage, click on the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th result link

• Candidates need to enter required credentials

• Click on the submit option

• Students will be able to see the ICSE Class 10th or ISC Class 12th results on the screen

• Download the same and take a print out for future correspondence

