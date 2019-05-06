ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 10th, 12th results will be declared on cisce.org tomorrow. Candidates can check the steps to download the result on the official websites given below.

ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely going to release or announce the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th results tomorrow on its official website – cisce.org ICSE and ISC Result 2019 are awaited by students who have appeared in the Matriculation and Intermediate final examinations this year. According to reports, the results of 10th and 12th will be made available on the CISCE website and a career portal will also be made available for students’ convenience.

Students from various schools can check and download the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th results for the session 2018-2019 from the official website mentioned above with the help of the instructions to download the results given below. Students must note that they would require the user ID and password to access the result from the official website.

According to reports, the CISCE ICSE result 2019 and the ISC result 2019 for class 10 and class 12 students have been scheduled to be announced at a press conference on May 7 at 3 pm. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), ICSE exam 2019 and the ISC Exam 2019 for the students of Class 10 and 12 for 2018-19 session.

How to check the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th 2019?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Here, click on the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th result link shown on the homepage

On clicking, candidates will be asked to login to their accounts

Here, enter the ID and Password and click on submit

The ICSE Class 10th or ISC Class 12th results will be displayed on the computer screen

Download results and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of the Board and download the results: https://www.cisce.org/

ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

The Board will declare the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th results tomorrow at 3:00 PM. Students who have appeared in the examination this year are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board i.e. cisce.org.

Students can access their results through SMS by typing ICSE or ISC followed by a seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

