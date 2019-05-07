ICSE Class 10th Result 2019: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the results of Class 10 students for the session 2018-19 on the official website - cisce.org. Reports say overall 98.54% percent of students have cleared the Board examination this year.

The results were declared at a press conference conducted by the Board at its headquarters today. Moreover, apart from the ICSE Class 10th Result, the Board has also released the ICSE Class 12th Results on the official website. The ICSE Class 10th exam 2019 for 2018-19 session was conducted by the CISCE from February 26 to March 28, this year.

Here’s how to download the ICSE Class 10th Result 2019?

Go to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) official website as mentioned above or click on the direct link

Now, on the homepage, click on the ICSE Class 10th Result link

link On clicking, candidates will have to enter their login details to access their accounts

Here, enter the ID and Password

Click on the submit button

The ICSE Class 10th results will appear on the computer screen

will appear on the computer screen Download the ICSE Class 10th results 2019 and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Candidates can click on this direct link to go to the official website of the Board and download the Class 10 Board results: https://www.cisce.org/

