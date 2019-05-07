ICSE Class 10th, Class 12th Results 2019 declared: The CISCE has finally declared the ICSE Class 10th Result 2019 and ISC Class 12th Result 2019, today i.e. May 7, Tuesday. Students who appeared for the ISCE ISC Boards 2019 exams that were held in the month of March, can now check their results on the official website of CISCE i.e. cisce.org.

Given below are the steps on how to ask for ISCE Class 10th Result 2019 and ISC Class 12th Result 2019 from CISCE via SMS: Each and every students are who are not able to access the ISCE Board Result 2019 and ISC Board Result 2019 via websites, they are advised to send,

ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883

or

ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883

Note: Your unique id allotted by the school must be of 7 digits. Make sure you are ready with your admit card, seat number and center number to get your ISCE Class 10th Result 2019 and ISC Class 12th Result 2019.

Given below are the steps on how to check ISCE Class X Result 2019 and ISC Class XII Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of CISCE i.e. cisce.org. If you are not able to access the official website of cisce, visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net.

Click to the link that says, ISCE Class 10th Result 2019 or ISC Class 12th Result 2019.

Enter your roll number, seat number and center number.

Submit the details.

Your ISCE Class 10th Result 2019 and ISC Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a print out of the ISCE Boards Result 2019 for future reference.

