ICSE, ISC Board Exams Dates 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has shared the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2019. The students can check and download the examination schedule and datesheet from CISCE’s official website— cisce.org. The aspirants are advised to visit the official website of CISCE for other details and enquiry. As per the notification, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) will conduct the Class 10 examination from February 22, 2019. While the examination for the Class 12 will commence on February 4, 2019. ICSE examination 2019 will end on March 25, 2019, for both the classes.

According to the reports, the ISC Class 12 examination is a 3-hour paper, whereas ICSE Class 10 will be conducted in a time duration of 2, 2 ½ and 3 hours, depending on the subject. The board will give 15 minutes to students to read the question paper before every exam. The ISC Class 12 examination is from 9.00 AM and 2.00 PM, while the ICSE Class 10 examination is from 9.00 AM and 11.00 AM. The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to the check and download the datesheet for class 10 and class 12 board examination.

Here are the steps to download the datesheet and examination schedule for class 10 and class 12 board exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE – www.cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the links that reads Timetables for ICSE and ISC 2019 Examinations.

Step 3: A new window with datesheet will pop now.

Step 4: Now you can check the date sheet for ISC and ICSE board exam 2019.

