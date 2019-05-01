ICSE, ISC Class 10, 12 Results 2019: CISCE is all set to announce the results of class 10th and class 12th on May 7, 2019. As per reports, the board have announced that the forthcoming results of class 10th and 12th can be accessed through online at the official website. Students can check their results through SMS's also.

ICSE, ISC Class 10, 12 Results 2019: CISCE to declare the result on May 7, know how to check

The Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) New Delhi is announcing the results of class 11th and 12th on May 7, 2019, at 3 pm. Students can check the results online by visiting the official website of CISCE @cisce.org. Students who had appeared for the class 10th and class 12th examination are requested to keep their admit card in hand in order to access the results easily. The students appeared for the examination can go through the below-mentioned process to download the result.

How to Check the ICSE, ISC 2019 Result:

Step 1: Click on the official website @cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the computer.

Step 4: Enter Roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the login.

Step 6: Result will appear on the computer screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result for future use.

Students can check their results through SMS also. Students need to send messages by their registered numbers. The ISC class 12 examination was held from February 4 to March 25 and the ICSE class 10 examination held from February 22 to March 25.

From this year, CISCE secretary announced in a press conference that students who unable to pass the examination will get the second chance to clear the examination. Now the compartment exams will also be held for the ISC students who failed in the fourth subject and the ICSE students who failed in the fifth subject. According to the official notification, the compartment examination for the students of class 10 and class 12 will be held from July 15 to July 17, 2019.

Last year around 1,83,387 students had appeared for the ICSE examination while 80,880 students had appeared for the ISC examination. In 2018, the overall passing percentage for ICSE and ISC students was 98.55% and 96,30% respectively. However, the passing percentage of girls was more than boys.

About CISCE

The CISCE stands for Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, It is a privately established national-level board of School education in India that conducts the Indian school certificate examination for Class 10 and Class 12. The CISCE was established in 1958. There are around 2100 schools in India and abroad which are affiliated to the CISCE.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App