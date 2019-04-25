ICSE, ISC Board results 2019: The result for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination is going to release in May. The students who have appeared in the board exam, after the declaration of the result, can download their result by visiting the official website of CISCE, cisce.org.

Steps to check the ISC, ICSE result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), cisce.org.

Step 2: Tap the result tab.

Step 3: Enter the Roll number and the other provided login credentials.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result for future reference.

ISC, ICSE Board examination 2018 highlights:

Pass percentage of ICSE board: 98.51 per cent

Pass percentage of ISC board: 96.21 per cent

Subjects offered for ICSE board: 61 subjects

Subjects offered for ISC board: 48 subjects

Total number of candidates who appeared for the ICSE examination: 1,83,387

Total number of boys who appeared for the ICSE examination: 1,00,369

Total number of girls who appeared for the ICSE examination: 83,018

Total number of candidates who appeared for the ISC examination: 80,880

Total number of boys who appeared for the ISC examination: 40,883

Total number of girls appeared in ISC examination: 37,828

Pass percentage for ICSE: 98.55 per cent

Pass per cent for ISC: 96.30 per cent

The ICSE Examination has been organised for 61 written subjects in 22 Indian languages and 10 foreign languages.

The ISC Examination has been organised for 48 written in 14 Indian languages, 5 foreign languages and 3 classical languages.

For ICSE in India, the Southern region has the best pass percentage which was 99.69per cent. The western region had a pass percentage of 99.67, Eastern region had 98.02 per cent and the Northern region achieved 97.91 per cent.

