ICSE, ISC Board results 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is going to announce the results for the class 10th and the class 12th board examinations in the second week of May. All the students who have appeared for the board exams for class 10th and class 12th can download their results by visiting the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, cisce.org.
Steps to check the ISC, ICSE result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), cisce.org.
Step 2: Tap the result tab.
Step 3: Enter the Roll number and the other provided login credentials.
Step 4: Tap the submit button.
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the result.
Step 7: Take a print out of the result for future reference.
ISC, ICSE Board examination 2018 highlights:
- Pass percentage of ICSE board: 98.51 per cent
- Pass percentage of ISC board: 96.21 per cent
- Subjects offered for ICSE board: 61 subjects
- Subjects offered for ISC board: 48 subjects
- Total number of candidates who appeared for the ICSE examination: 1,83,387
- Total number of boys who appeared for the ICSE examination: 1,00,369
- Total number of girls who appeared for the ICSE examination: 83,018
- Total number of candidates who appeared for the ISC examination: 80,880
- Total number of boys who appeared for the ISC examination: 40,883
- Total number of girls appeared in ISC examination: 37,828
- Pass percentage for ICSE: 98.55 per cent
- Pass per cent for ISC: 96.30 per cent
- The ICSE Examination has been organised for 61 written subjects in 22 Indian languages and 10 foreign languages.
- The ISC Examination has been organised for 48 written in 14 Indian languages, 5 foreign languages and 3 classical languages.
- For ICSE in India, the Southern region has the best pass percentage which was 99.69per cent. The western region had a pass percentage of 99.67, Eastern region had 98.02 per cent and the Northern region achieved 97.91 per cent.