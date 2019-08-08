ICSE, ISC Compartmental Results 2019 has been released on the official website - results.cisce.org. All the students can now check their Compartmental Exam Results by following the instructions given in this article.

ICSE, ISC Compartmental Results 2019: Council for the Indian School Certificate or CISCE has released the ICSE and ISC Compartmental Exam 2019 results on the official website – cisce.org or results.cisce.org on August 7, 2019 i.e. yesterday. According to the latest updates in a leading daily, the results can now be accessed on the official website of the Board. All the students who have appeared in the examination can log into the website and follow the instructions given in this article to check the results and download the scoresheet.

Students can also avail their ICSE, ISC Compartmental Exam Results 2019 via SMS with their registered mobile numbers.

Students of ICSE and ISC need to send messages in the following SMS formats:

TYPE – ICSE<Unique ID>and send it to 09248082883



TYPE – ISC<Unique ID>and send it to 09248082883

How to check the ICSE, ISC Compartmental Exam Results 2019?

Candidates or students need to visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, search for the Compartmental result link

Click on the link when found

Now, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as their roll number to access their result

On submitting the details, a new window will be displayed containing the scorecard

Check the result and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Also, candidates must note that they have to collect their scorecards from their respective schools.

The Board had conducted the ICSE Compartmental Exam 2019 from July 15 till July 17 while the ISC Comnpartmental Exam 2019 was held from July 15 and July 16 respectively.



