ICSE, ISC exam 2019 results: The Council for the Indian School Certificate examinations will be declaring the class 10, 12 examination results on May 7, 2019, on its official website. Students are required to go to the official website i.e. cisce.org to check their result on the aforementioned date. The ICSE class 10 exams were conducted from February 22 while class 12 were held from February 4.

ICSE, ISC exam 2019 results: When and Where to check

When: Both class 10, 12 results will be declared on May 7, 2019

Time: The result will be announced at about at 3 pm

Where: cisce.org, examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

The result will be available through CAREERS portal as well, which is the website of the Council.

ICSE, ISC exam 2019 results: How to check via the official website

Go to the official website i.e.cisce.org Click on the result link Enter your credentials such as unique ID number and given captcha Your result will be displayed on the screen Once the result is displayed, download and save it for future reference

Last year, the overall pass percentage for class 12 was 96.47, while for class 10, it was 98.53%, hence this year too an improvement in pass percentage is expected.

ICSE, ISC exam 2019 results: How to check via SMS

Once the results are declared for the 2019 class 12,10 exams, those who don’t have internet access can get their result via SMS too. they will be required to type ICSE or ISC followed by seven-digit unique ID code and message it to 09248082883

Like every year, this year too the board council has made provisions for rechecking which can be availed through the official website. In addition, there is the availability of CAREERS Portal too for those seeking to apply for rechecking. Students should note that the online process to submit rechecking request will remain open for only seven days from the day of declaration of the result i.e. between May 7 to May 13, 2019 (most likely). Last year 73,633 students appeared for the exam out of which 33,930 were girls who outperformed boys.

