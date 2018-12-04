ICSE ISC Board exam 2019: The annual examination timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on its official website - cisce.org. Students can download the same by logging into the website with the help of the steps given below.

ICSE, ISC Board exam 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is all set to conduct the ICSE ISC Exam 2019 of Class 10 and Class 12 for which the timetable or exam schedule has been published on the official website – www.cisce.org. All the students who are going to appear in the upcoming Matriculation or Intermediate examination can download the timetable for their reference from the official website of CISCE. According to the examination schedule, the ICSE examination will start from February 22 which would go on until March 25 next year.

Also, reports say that this year the examinations would start four days prior to that of last year’s schedule. Last year, the ICSE final examination was conducted by the Board from February 26 while the ISC examination commenced from February 6, 2018. As per the ICSI date sheet or schedule, apart from the time indicated on the date sheet for writing the paper, candidates will also be given 15 minutes extra time for reading the question paper for which the question paper is most likely to be distributed at 10:45AM. before the commencement of the examination from 11:00AM.

All the students can check the following instructions given below to download the date sheet of the ICSE and ISC examination 2019:

Visit the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) – www.cisce.org

Search for the link that reads, “Click to view the timetables for ICSE and ISC 2019 Examinations” on the homepage and click on it

The students will be directed to a new window

Now, a PDF will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Check the date sheet for ISC and ICSE and download the same

Take a print out of the date sheet or timetable and keep it for future reference

Click on this link to directly download the ICSE or ISC Exam schedule 2019: http://www.cisce.org/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More