ICSE, ISC result 2020, CISCE 10th, 12th results, cisce.org: The ICSE and ISC result for classes 10th and 12th respectively have been released on CISCE's website. These results can also be received through SMS. See instructions to do so here.

ICSE, ISC result 2020, CISCE 10th, 12th results, cisce.org: ICSE and ISC results have been released today. It was announced yesterday by the Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) that the ICSE (class 10th) and ISC (class 12th) results will be made public at 3:00 p.m. on 10th July. The pass percentage of both ICSE and ISC is 99.33% and 96.84% respectively.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declares result for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) for the year 2020. Pass percentage of Class 10th is 99.33% and that of Class 12th is 96.84% pic.twitter.com/R5LhFN5XGi — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

The results can be checked on the Council’s web portal or via SMS. The exams were scheduled to be held on 19th March this year but were delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Council decided to conduct the exams in July but this was opposed by parents in the Supreme Court. CISCE had to cancel the examinations due to the Supreme Court’s verdict and developed another method to assess the students’ performance with.

ICSE, ISC result 2020: Follow the steps given below to download CISCE 10th, 12th results online:

Step 1: Visit the CISCE website. Click here

Step 2: Click/tap on ICSE or ISC, according to the class you are in.

Step 3: Type in your unique ID, index number and fill the captcha.

Step 4: Click/tap on ‘Submit’ and see your ICSE Class 10th or ISC Class 12th results.

ICSE, ISC result 2020: Steps to check CISCE 10th, 12th results via SMS:

To receive your result through SMS, simply type ‘ICSE <space> <your roll number>’ (without the quotes) and message it to 09248082883 if you are in Class 10th. If you are in Class 12th, type ‘ISC <space> <your roll number>’ (without the quotes) and message it to 09248082883.

Marks for subjects whose exams have not been taken will be calculated from the average marks of the three subjects in which the scores are the highest and the exams have been taken. The internal assessment of projects will also be added. Both marking schemes will be given a 70:30 weightage.

2019 subject-wise pass percentage:

1. English- 99.40%

2. Bengali- 99.95%

3. Hindi- 99.75%;

4. Economics- 86.36%

5. Commerce- 95.47%

6. Accounts- 90.62%

7. Mathematics- 84.36%

8. Physics- 98.93%

9. Chemistry- 98.34%

10. Biology- 99.65%

11. Comp. Science- 99.34%

