ICSE, ISC Result For Class 10, 12 Declared, Check Your Results Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results for the year 2025. Students can check their results via the council’s websites—cisce.org, results.cisce.org—or through the DigiLocker platform.

How to Access Results and Recheck Options

To download their marksheets, students must log in using their course code, unique ID, and index number. Those preferring DigiLocker can log in through the app or results.digilocker.gov.in. If students are dissatisfied with their scores, they may apply for rechecking between April 30 and May 4 via the CISCE service portal or through their school heads on the CAREERS portal.

This year, girls continued their strong academic streak by outperforming boys in both ICSE and ISC examinations. The overall pass percentage in Class 10 stands at 99.09%, with girls recording 99.37% and boys 98.84%. For Class 12, the overall pass rate is 99.02%, where girls achieved 99.45% and boys 98.64%.

In terms of regional performance, West India led in ICSE with 99.83%, while South India topped ISC with 99.76%. Among special categories, OBC students posted the highest success rates, and many students with learning disabilities and visual impairments scored above 90%, showcasing resilience and academic excellence.

