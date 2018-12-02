The council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) have announced the introduction of compartment system in class 10th and 12th. From 2019, unsuccessful students in class 10th and 12th will now be given a 2nd chance to pass the examination in the same year.

The council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) have announced the introduction of compartment system in class 10th and 12th. From 2019, unsuccessful students in class 10th and 12th will now be given a 2nd chance to pass the examination in the same year. Students of class 12, having passed English and two other subjects but not in the fourth will be able to take compartment exam, while students of class 10, having passed English and 3 other subjects will be able to give the compartment examination in the same year.

Speaking at the Association of Schools for the Indian School Certificate Conference, CISCE secretary Gerry Arathoon, said that these new supplementary test will be held in June-July and the result will be declared in August. The new system, that was till now practised in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has been introduced so that unsuccessful students won’t have to waste one year to pass the class.

This is being introduced so as to enable students to enrol for higher studies without having to wait for another year.

This year 17 students scored 99.25% in class 12th result, while 12 students topped the exam with 99.50%. This year’s highlights was the better performance of girls in both ICSE and ISC exam. Even the pass percentage of girls in ICSE exam was 98.95% against 98.15% of boys. ISC, girls secured a passing percentage of 97.63% as against 94.96% of boys.

Overall, 183,387 students appeared for ICSE exams, and 80,880 students took the ISC exams, out of this 98.51 % cleared the ISCE exam and 96% passed the ISC exam.

