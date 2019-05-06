ICSE Result 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has finally announced the ICSE Result 2019 declaration date. Students who appeared for the examination from 2018 to 2019 batch are advised to visit the official website of CISCE i.e. cisce.org.

ICSE Result 2019 @ cisce.org: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to declare the ICSE Result for 2019 batch tomorrow i.e. May 7, 2019. Students who appeared for CISCE ICSE 2019 exam are advised to visit the official website to check their respective CISCE results 2019 on the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations i.e. cisce.org. The admit cards or hall tickets were issued by the CISCE for the ICSE Board 10th students which will now be needed in order to log in and download the result on Tuesday, May 7.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has made it easier and simpler for Class 10th student to receive their ICSE Result 2019 on mobile phone via SMS if they are not able to access the official website of CISCE. In order to receive the result via SMS, candidates will have send ICSE or ISC with a seven-digit unique ID code to 09248082883.

Websites to check ICSE Result 2019:

cisce.org

www.results.cisce.org

examresults.net

Steps to check ICSE Result 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official website of CISCE i.e. cisce.org in order to log in.

Step 2: You can also check your ICSE Class 10th Result 2019 on examresults.net and www.results.cisce.org.

Step 3. Click to the link that reads ICSE 10th Board Result 2019.

Step 4. Fill in the details to get your ICSE Result 2019.

Step 5: Submit your personal details.

Step 5. Your ICSE result will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the CISCE ICSE Result 2019 for future reference.

The ICSE result in 2018 was announced on May 14 at around 3:00 pm. The CISCE this year conducted ISCE exams for 2019 February 26 to March 28, 2019. Last year, the pass percentage of lakhs of students for ICSE 2018 went up to 98.51 per cent.

