ICSE Class 10th Result 2019 @ cisce.org: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE or Class 10th today Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 3 pm on its official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org, indiaresults.com, examresults.net . The students who appeared in the Matriculation’s final examinations this year can check the result. Cmadideys can check the result through various modes such as official website, career portals and apps in order to avoid inconvenience while checking the result. In 2019, over 1.5 lakh candidates are awaiting for their examinations.

Students from various schools can check and download the ICSE 10th results through cisce.org or other ways. It is necessary for the candidates to keep their user ID and password ready to access the result from the official website. Apart from these ways, the students can access their results through DigiLocker facility to get their marksheets. DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY).

The results are scheduled to be announced at a press conference on May 7, 2019 at 3 pm.

Here are the live updates:

Result will be announced in half an hour

ICSE class 10th Result 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – cisce.org Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant given link. Step 3: Enter your unique ID number and the given captcha. Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Check and download it for future use.

