ICSE Result 2019: As per the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, the ICSE Class 10th Resul 2019 and ISC Class 12th Result 2019 will be declared today i.e. May 7 at 03:00 PM. Students who appeared for the ICSE and ISC Board Exams 2019 can visit the official website of CISCE i.e. cisce.org to check their respective results.

ICSE Result 2019 @ cisce.org: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will be releasing the ICSE Class 10th Result and ISC Class 12th Result of 2019 batch on its official website today i.e. May 7 at 03:00 PM. All the students who appeared for the examination that was held in March are advised to visit the official website of CISCE i.e. cisce.org. This year, the CISCE has launched two modes of declaring the ICSE Board Results 2019. Students can now check their ICSE Class 10 result 2019 and ISC Class 12 result 2019 on website as well as SMS.

Steps to check ICSE Class 10 result 2019 and ISC Class 12 result 2019 via Websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE i.e. cisce.org.

Step 2: Students can also check their respective board result 2019 on alternative website like indiaresults.com or examresults.net if they are not able to access cisce.org due to heavy traffic on the website.

Step 3: Click to the link that reads ICSE Results 2019 or ISC Results 2019.

Step 4: Enter your admit card, roll number or center number.

Step 5: Submit credentials.

Step 6: Your ICSE Results 2019 or ISC Results 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of it for future reference.

Steps to check ICSE Class 10 result 2019 and ISC Class 12 result 2019 via SMS:

Step 1: If you are a Class 10th student, type ICSE<Space><Unique Id> and sent it to 09248082883 via SMS receive the ICSE Class 12th Result 2019 on your mobile phone.

Step 2: If you are a Class 12th student, type ISC<Space><Unique Id> and sent it to 09248082883 via SMS to receive the ISC Class 12th Result 2019 on your mobile phone.

Note: Soon after the declaration of ICSE Class 10 result 2019 and ISC Class 12 result 2019, candidates can visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheets. Students who cleared ISC Class 12th Result 2019 will have to collect the migration and provisional certificate along with the mark sheet from the office in order to use them as proof during college admissions.

