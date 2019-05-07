ICSE Results 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE Class 10 result 2019 and ICSE Class 12 result 2019 today i.e. May 7, 2019. Students who appeared for the ICSE Board 2019 exams are advised to check their ICSE Board Results 2019 on the official website of CISCE i.e. cisce.org. Given below are alternative websites and steps to check the ICSE Result 2019.

Note: Before visiting the mentioned above websites to check the ICSE Class X Result 2019 or ISC Class XII Result 2019, students are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket ready.

Now, follow the given below steps to check as well as download your ICSE Result 2019 or ISC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) i.e. cisce.org.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads ICSE Class 10 result 2019 or ISC Class 12 result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, seat number and center number.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Your ICSE Class 10th result 2019 or ISC Class 12th result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your ICSE Result 2019 or ISC Result 2019 for future reference.

Note: Students who cleared their ISC Class 12th result 2019 are advised to collect their school leaving certificate, official mark sheet and migration certificate from their respective schools. The official documents of a candidate will not be released on the official website of CISCE.

List of websites a student can access to check ICSE result 2019 Class 10 or ISC result 2019 Class 12:

Steps to check your ICSE results 2019 via SMS:

Step 1: Type ICSE or ISC with your seven-digit unique ID code on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Send ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

OR

Step 2: Send ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

Note: The seven-digit unique ID code is allotted by the schools to each and every student which cannot be copied.

