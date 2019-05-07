ICSE Results 2019: Students who appeared for ICSE Class 10 result 2019 and ICS Class 12 result 2019 can check their ICSE Results 2019 on the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations soon after it is declared by the CISCE. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the mentioned below list of websites to check their ICSE Result 2019 or ISC Result 2019 today i.e. May 7.

ICSE Results 2019 @ cisce.org: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to release the scores of students who appeared for the ISCE Boards 2019. Students who appeared for the examination are advised to keep checking the mentioned below list of websites to check their ICSE Class 10 result 2019 and ISC Class 12 result 2019, today i.e. May 7. According to reports, the CISCE will declare the ICSE Class X Result 2019 and ISC Class XII Result 2019 on the official website of CISCE at around 3:00 PM. Therefore, candidates must keep their hall ticket number or admit card number ready to check and download the ICSE Results 2019.

List of websites to check ICSE Class 10 result 2019 and ISC Class 12 result 2019:

An alternative way to check ICSE Class 10 result 2019 and ISC Class 12 result 2019: Students who appeared for the ICSE Boards this year, can also check as well as receive their ICSE Class 10th result 2019 and ISC Class 12th result 2019 via SMS. A student just needs to send a text message which reads ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883. For ISC Results 2019, send ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

Steps to check ICSE Class 10 result 2019 and ISC Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE i.e. cisce.org.

Step 2: If you are unable to access cisce.org, check your ICSE Board Result 2019 on alternative websites that are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Step 3: Enter your required credentials which may include the admit card/ hall ticket number along with seat number and school center number.

Step 4: Submit the details after re-checking the admit card/seat and center number.

Step 5: Your ICSE Class 10 result 2019 or ISC Class 12 result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your ICSE Result 2019 for future reference.

Note: Each and every student who appeared for ICSE Class 10 exams and ISC Class 12 exams this year, are advised to visit their respective schools to collect the original certificate like mark sheet. ISC Class 12th students will have migration certificate, provisional certificate and mark sheet to collect from their respective schools.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App